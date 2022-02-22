Health services to get priority in Haryana Budget: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday the health services will be prioritised in the upcoming budget session so that every citizen can get the benefit of health services.

Interacting with the officers of health and family welfare department, medical education department, AYUSH department and officers of National Health Mission Haryana and Ayushman

Bharat Scheme today through video conference, the CM said the present government is striving to provide superlative health services to the people of the state.

He said in today’s meeting, a provision will be made to make additions in the budget after considering the suggestions received through doctors and other representatives related to health.

Khattar said the representative can give his suggestions or information by sending an e-mail or letter.

The CM said in order to provide accessible health services to the citizens in civil hospitals, those suggestions will be given precedence which will revolve around strengthening the health services at civil hospitals. Besides this, a policy will soon be formulated to provide health services to the people in remote villages and to cover the rural area so that better health services are easily available to such people, he added.

Earlier, health minister Anil Vij said that developing superlative health services, a good education system and a robust infrastructure are the three key points which are usually the priority for any government. Vij said in 2014, the budget of the health department was Rs 1500 Crore, which has now crossed Rs 6500 Crore. He said Cardiac Catheterisation

Laboratory (Cath Lab) is operating in four districts of the state and the process of setting up in remaining districts is going on. Similarly, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound and ICU facilities are also being provided.

Besides this, the present State Government has decided to open medical colleges in every district, under which there are medical colleges in four districts and three are under construction and permission has been given to open medical colleges in three districts.