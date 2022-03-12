Haryana Vigilance Bureau recommends criminal case against 11 govt officials in Feb

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has recommended criminal cases against four gazetted officers, seven non-gazetted officers, and seven private persons in four enquiries conducted in February 2022.

This apart, the Bureau has also recommended departmental action against two gazetted officers in two enquiries, an official spokesperson of Vigilance Bureau informed on Saturday.

He said the Bureau has also arrested 10 government officials, including a gazetted officer while accepting bribes ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 1.40 lakh during the same period.

On the basis of the complaint, the Bureau had also booked two other government officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Briefing about the arrests made in February, the spokesperson said superintending engineer, Ravi Sharma and accountant Ravi Shankar both posted in Municipal Corporation Faridabad were caught red-handed receiving bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh, while Rajbir Singh, inspector posted in weight and measurement section of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Faridabad was nabbed receiving Rs 60,000 as bribe.

Similarly, Ujender Singh, branch manager of District Central Cooperative bank, Palwal was arrested taking Rs 25,000 bribe. Maan Singh, a lineman posted in the power discom Faridabad district was apprehended taking a bribe of Rs 26,000 and Sri Bhagwan, Najar in Haryana Roadways Jind was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Inspector Jaiveer posted as SHO Police Station Cheeka in Kaithal and Hariom ALM DHBVN Palwal were arrested while taking Rs 5000 each. Sub inspector Jai Chand posted in Central Faridabad was nabbed accepting Rs 10,000 whereas Anshu Prashar, Surveyor for Municipal Corporation, Gurugram was arrested for taking Rs 2000 bribe.

In February, the bureau had also sent a report of three special checking/technical investigations to the government, recommending departmental action against three gazetted officers, two non-gazetted officers and to recover over Rs 16.84 lakh from the concerned agency.