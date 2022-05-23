Haryana: Stolen truck with 1294 laptops recovered

The Haryana Police has cracked a case in which a gang had robbed a truck carrying a consignment of 1294 laptops worth Rs Eight Crore in Nuh district.

Giving this information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said a secret input was received that two persons identified as Niyamat and Naeem, both residents of Nuh district, on the behest of the vehicle owner had stolen a truck loaded with laptops from a private company.

“The accused were unloading the vehicle at an empty plot in the village Raipuri. Acting swiftly, the police team immediately raided the location and recovered the truck bearing Rajasthan registration number laden with 1294 units of Lenovo laptops worth Rs Eight crore,” he said.

The spokesperson said both the accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is being done, he added.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Police Haryana, PK Agrawal appreciated the Superintendent of Police Nuh and his team who have done a commendable job with this huge recovery of electronic gadgets.