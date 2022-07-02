Haryana to set up solar power plants

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Saturday said the state government intends to set up new solar power plants in the state in a bid to make Haryana completely self-reliant on electricity.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said while plans are being made to set up new solar power plants in the state, a proposal is being made by the new renewable department to set up solar power plants on the canals of the state.

He said that solar panels will be installed on both sides of the major canals in the state. The design for which is under preparation.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary plan is to promote solar energy across the country and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is strenuously working towards materialising it and exploring possibilities of alternative sources of energy in the state. Singh said following a discussion with the CM, this plan will be put into action very soon.

Singh said apart from the canals of Haryana connected with Bhakra’s main branch, solar panels will be installed on all those big canals, whose length is very long.

For power generation, stubble-based plants will be set up at four places – Jind, Kaithal, Narwana, and Fatehabad. These plants will not only generate electricity but also produce compressed biogas.