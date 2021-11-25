All Haryana schools to re-open with full capacity from 1 Dec

All government and private schools in Haryana will re-open with full capacity from 1 December.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, education Minister Kanwar Pal, however, said the compliance of the Covid-19 protocol will continue in schools as before. “If any problem related to Covid arises again in future, then the government will take an immediate decision in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin from 17 December and will continue till 21 December.

Sharing this during the press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Kanwar Pal said the date fixed by Cabinet for the upcoming session would be sent before the Governor and after his approval, a meeting of the business advisory committee of the Assembly will be held.

He said that in today’s Cabinet meeting, approval was given to the framing of Group-B Service Rules 2021 of the Haryana transport department.

For the governance of the service conditions of the employees of the transport department, Haryana, and for bringing in efficiency and reforms to meet the needs of this department, effective and progressive service rules are the need of the hour. Accordingly, the department has drafted comprehensive service rules for Group B employees.

The education minister said while adopting zero-tolerance against corruption, the state government is providing jobs only on a merit basis. Those involved in corrupt practices will never be spared at any cost.

The previous governments may not have taken any action against those involved in corruption in jobs, but the present state government is taking strict action against such people, he said.