All Haryana police stations & posts to have CCTV cameras for more transparency: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said CCTV cameras would be installed in 381 police stations and all police posts across the state.

Presiding over a review meeting of projects worth over Rs 100 Crore of various departments, the CM said the installation of CCTV cameras will bring more transparency to the functioning of police stations. For the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations and police posts, required formalities are being completed by the police department, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM said the rural area roads adjoining cities will soon be upgraded to four-lane so that the movement of traffic becomes more convenient. He reviewed 37 projects worth Rs 8256 Crore being executed by six departments.

Khattar said roads leading to cities as well as villages up to 10 kms would be upgraded to four lanes. Along with this, welcome gates will be built on them and saplings will also be planted so as to ensure consistent beautification around the cities across the state as well as rejuvenation of the outer areas, he said.

The CM directed the officials of the power corporation to expedite the installation of smart meters electricity. In order to provide the benefit of this scheme to the citizens, wide publicity of the five percent rebate being given to the consumers should be ensured, he said.

Under this scheme, 10 lakh smart meters are being installed in the state, said Khattar adding consumers should be made aware of the benefits of smart meters.

The CM said the government has a plan to open medical colleges in every district. Medical colleges are being built in many districts. He said that as soon as the construction work of these medical colleges is completed, 3000 students will be admitted for MBBS. He said that OPD should be started before the completion of the construction work of the academy building to be built on the premises of the medical college to be built in Jind.

Khattar said a new judicial complex is being built in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 133 Crore. This modern ‘Tower of Justice’ will be completed by the month of December. In addition, 576 multi-story houses are being built by the police housing department. Both the projects will be completed by the month of July, he added.