Haryana Police seizes over 1600 kg drugs in four days

Haryana Police has seized over 1600 kilograms (kg) of narcotics in the past four days.

In the latest case, Haryana Police have arrested a person in Nuh district and seized 198 kg 200 grams of doda post (poppy husk) from his possession.

Since 21 March, the police have also recovered over 740 kg doda post from Sirsa and 661 kg ganja patti (cannabis) from Palwal district.

Giving this information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said in the latest crackdown, the arrested accused had been identified as Jamaaludin alias Jamaalu, a resident of village Bhadas in Nagaina police station area in Nuh district.

After receiving inputs from secret sources, a team of anti-narcotic cell conducted a raid at the given location. During the raid, the police team found a huge cache of doda post hidden inside a cottage in 10 bags weighing 198 kg 200 grams.

After registration of a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act, the accused have been taken on remand by producing in the court for a thorough interrogation.

An extensive probe will be carried out to find out others involved with this drug distribution.