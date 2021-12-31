Haryana Police to focus on new technologies in 2022 : DGP

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), PK Agrawal on Friday said Haryana Police will focus on new technologies to enhance the professional policing of the force in 2022.

Extending greetings to the people of the state, all ranks of Haryana Police, and their family members on the occasion of New Year, Agrawal said drug mafia, criminals and other anti-social elements would be dealt with an iron hand in the new year.

Listing his priorities, the DGP said more emphasis would be on strengthening the police public cooperation to provide better service to people at the grass-root level.

Wishing all ranks of Haryana Police, he also called upon them to continue work with dedication for the protection of the common man throughout the year.

In a message today, the DGP extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the citizens and expressed hope that the year 2022 will bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the State and its people.

He also instructed all ranks of Haryana Police to perform their duty with sincerity and utmost dedication so that people can enter into the New Year in a joyful and peaceful manner.

This apart, the DGP also sought cooperation from the citizens to follow guidelines of the state government for the prevention of the third wave of Covid pandemic as well as to ensure a safe and peaceful entry into 2022.

Soliciting the wholehearted support of people in making Haryana a safer and crime-free state, the DGP expressed hope that the partnership of police and the public would be strengthened further in the New Year.