Haryana Police doubles staff on cyber helpline number ‘1930’

To check cyber crime in the state, the Haryana Police has doubled the number of staff deployed on the cyber helpline number ‘1930’.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said on Monday that the victims of cyber crimes should give information regarding cyber fraud on cyber helpline number 1930 as soon as possible so that further transactions can be stopped. He said cyber crime victims can also lodge complaints on the cyber crime website – http://www.cybercrime.gov.in.

“If you become a victim of cyber crime, you should immediately inform it on helpline number 1930,” Kapur said.

Advertisement

The DGP further said that in the recent past, along with technology, the number of cyber crimes has also increased. Cyber criminals are using new methods to cheat people online and make them victims of fraud. “In such a situation, it is important that complaints related to cyber crime be resolved promptly,” he said.

“If you become a victim of cyber crime, you should immediately cotact the police through helpline number 1930,” the DGP said.

Awareness campaigns will soon be increased to give people information about cyber security so that people remain alert and do not share personal information related to bank accounts with anyone. There is a plan to organize a meeting with bankers in this regard so that better coordination can be worked with them.

The office of helpline number 1930 is located at Sector-3 Panchkula and was inspected by Kapur last week. During the inspection, it was informed from January to August 2023, about Rs 22.38 Crore of people in the state have been saved from being cheated through this helpline number. After receiving the complaint, necessary information is taken from the person like UPI ID, information about the number from which the call came, bank details and mode of payment i.e. UPI or bank transfer etc.

“After this the complaint ID of the person is created and it is sent to the nodal officer of the bank. On the basis of the complaint received by the nodal officer of the concerned bank, the account containing the transaction is frozen due to which the financial transaction stops there. Till now, more than 38,600 complaints have been registered on this helpline,” an official spokesperson said.