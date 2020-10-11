The Haryana women and child development department will open 500 Crèche Centres for working women in the state.

The woman and child development minister, Kamlesh Dhanda, on Saturday said the scheme will be completed in two phases. Under the first phase, the facilities in already functional 182 Crèche Centres will be enhanced.

In the second phase, the remaining 318 new Crèche Centres will be opened in areas with high density of working women while considering the needs of working women. She informed that an agreement will also be made for training, teaching material and better functioning of these Crèche Centres.

Dhanda said the state is presently undergoing COVID-19 transition phase due to which all Anganwadi Centres are closed and children are unable to come to these Centres. She said supplementary nutrition to be given to children is being provided at their homes.

The closure of Anganwadi Centres has, however, affected the education of children going to pre-school education. In view of this, the department has decided that special worksheets, different types of colours and other materials will be made available to children between the age group between three to six years in their homes, the minister said.

Dhanda said that Anganwadi workers will periodically evaluate the work done by the children on these worksheets in the area under them and inform their parents so that they can focus on informal education of children at their homes.