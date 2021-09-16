Haryana notifies Act for up to 10 year jail term for government job exam paper leak

Offences related to a paper leak in examinations for the recruitment for Haryana government jobs will now lead to a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The state government has notified the ‘Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021’ which was passed by the Assembly on 24 August. This Act also has provision for attachment of property of the convicted persons for the recovery of fine for use of unfair means in examinations for the recruitment for jobs of Board, Corporation and Autonomous Bodies under the Haryana government.

An official spokesperson said that according to the said Act if any examinee contravenes or attempts or abets to contravene any of the provisions of this Act, he or she will be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years and a fine which may extend up to Rs 5000.

Similarly, if any person obstructs or threatens any member of the inspection team, supervisory staff, examination authority, officer or person appointed by the examination authority for performing a duty or from entering any examination centre, he or she will be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years and a fine which may extend up to Rs 5000.

The spokesperson further stated that if any person entrusted with the duty to conduct a public examination, contravenes or attempts or abets to contravene any of the provisions of this Act, he will be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to seven years and a fine which will not be less than Rs One lakh and more than Rs Three lakh.

The spokesperson said if any person in an organised crime in conspiracy with the examination authority or otherwise indulges or attempts to indulge in unfair means or contravenes or abets to contravene in any of the provisions of this Act, he or she will be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which will not be less than seven years and may extend up to 10 years and a fine which will not be less than Rs 10 lakh, the spokesperson said.