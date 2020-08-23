An inspector general-rank officer (IG) Hemant Kalson was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes at Pinjore in Haryana’s Panchkula on Friday evening.

Kalson (55), who is posted as IG (Home Guards), who was arrested following two separate complaints from residents of Pinjore Friday night. In the first complaint, a woman alleged Kalson barged into her home Friday night and misbehaved with her and her daughter. He also assaulted the daughter, the woman complainant told police.

In the second complaint, Satyender Singh, a resident of Rattpur colony, alleged Kalson entered into his home in an inebriated state last night and assaulted him.

Originally a Haryana police service officer, Kalson was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2006. Kalson was then transferred as a deputy inspector general of police (DIG) in the state vigilance bureau, before being transferred as DIG home guards in November 2018. He was promoted as an IG in December 2018.

The senior police officer has courted controversy in the past too. On 27 July this year, another Pinjore resident accused Kalson of using abusive language in an inebriated condition against her, prompting the police to register a case against him.

In April 2019, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu without valid explanation. In September 2018, he was assaulted by passers-by in a road rage.