Haryana hikes compensation to farmers for crop loss

Haryana deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Monday said the decision of the state government to increase the compensation amount to the farmers in case of crop failure will help farmers in a big way.

Addressing a Press conference, Chautala said the latest hike should compensate the farmers to a great extent. He said before 2015, farmers were given compensation of Rs 4,000 per acre and for other crops like mustard, bajra etc Rs 3500 per acre were given by the previous government.

The deputy CM said in 2015, the then government had increased it to Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000 per acre respectively, in which 25 to 49 per cent, 50 to 74 per cent and more than 75 per cent crop loss were included under three categories.

Chautala said i considering the demand of the farmers, the state Government has decided to increase the compensation amount to Rs 15,000 per acre in case the crop of paddy, wheat, sugarcane and cotton is damaged by more than 75 per cent, Rs 12,500 will be given for acres and other crops. Earlier the said compensation amount was Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000 per acre respectively. He said that the compensation amount has also been increased by 25 per cent in the slab below this.

Chautala said the compensation for the damage caused to the crops due to unseasonal rains in the past will also be considered on the basis of the new rates fixed for the compensation amount.

He further added that it is the endeavour of the state government that as soon as the procurement of the crop of the farmers is initiated in the market, the amount should be transferred directly to their bank accounts as soon as possible so that they can buy fertilizers, seeds and can sow the next crop on time. We are trying to increase the agricultural GDP of the state.

Giving information regarding the purchase of paddy, the Deputy Chief Minister said that due to Diwali, the procurement of paddy was stopped till yesterday but from today procurement will be resumed and will continue till 15 November, 2021. He informed that while last year 50.30 Lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured till November 2, 2020, this year till November 2, 2021, 51.50 lakh metric tonnes have been procured.