Haryana: Heroin, charas worth Rs 65 lakh seized, 4 held

Haryana Police has arrested four persons in separate incidents on the charges of trafficking of drugs and contraband worth Rs 65 lakh in the international market recovered from their possession in Fatehabad and Jind districts.

Sharing the details, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotics cells apprehended three persons from a car in Fatehabad and recovered 400 grams of heroin worth Rs 35 lakh from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Akbar alias Golu, Dhruv Kumar and Ravinder alias Ravi.

In another incident, on a specific input, Tula Ram, a native of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh was arrested from Jind district and three-kilogram charas (cannabis concentrate made from the resin of a live cannabis plant) worth Rs 30 lakh were seized from him.

The seized consignment was to be supplied in Narwana, Jind and Kaithal areas. The arrested accused is a notorious charas smuggler who has come out on bail from Burail Jail in Chandigarh some time back. Three cases of drug smuggling are already pending against the accused in court.

He said the investigation had begun after registering cases under the NDPS Act against the accused.