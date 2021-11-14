Haryana govt to distribute fogging machines to check Dengue & Malaria

Haryana deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Saturday said the state government will distribute fogging machines across rural and urban areas to eradicate dengue and malaria. Launching the fogging machine distribution program campaign at Panipat today, Chautala said this step is being taken to effectively eliminate the outbreak of mosquitoes in the rural and urban areas.

The way there has been an exponential increase in the outbreak of dengue and other diseases, ensuring fogging machines will help to curb the situation, he said adding Panipat has become the first district in this fight from where this program is being started.

While congratulating the officers of development and Panchayati raj department for this, the deputy CM said they have got these machines arranged in a very limited time. As many as 23 machines have been distributed in Panipat in the first phase and about 95 machines are being given in the villages in the next few days. He said that through

collective efforts all villages will be covered in the next four to five days.

Chautala said even in urban areas, whether it is a colony or a sector, fogging machines will be ensured everywhere.

He said that after preparing a complete plan for this, they should also appoint an administrative officer to regularly monitor it so that a huge campaign against dengue and malaria could be carried out within the district.

The deputy CM said such machines are fully automatic and should be put to immediate use. The youth of the villages should be associated with this social work and this work should be done by taking them along.

Chautala said Haryana is the first state in the country where fogging machines are being distributed in this way.

Its purpose is to effectively curb the spread of the disease due to mosquito bites.

He said that earlier as a Member of Parliament (MP), he had distributed 350 fogging machines in Hisar from the MP quota. The persons concerned should also take complete training in operating this machine to avoid any issue, Chautala said.

He said that even in the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone has done commendable work together but this pandemic has not stopped yet.

Cases are increasing continuously in Russia and Europe. So we have to follow the Covid guidelines and pay attention to them.

He expressed hope that the target given to the district administration would be fulfilled in the future.