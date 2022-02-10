Haryana govt to regularise over 1200 illegal colonies

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday said more than 1200 illegal colonies will be made regularised soon.

Presiding over a meeting on financial stability and budget preparations of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) today, the CM said illegal colonies located in the state will be regularised and a development charge will be levied for this. The earlier regularization conditions have now been done away with. Now even less developed colonies can be regularized, he added.

“Our government is a government of solutions. All kinds of problems are being resolved in the Urban Local Bodies. All the officers must apply their minds and move towards the solution by removing all the obstacles and problems,” Khattar said.

He said that attention should be paid towards holistic development in all the cities of the state. Earlier, 18 cities were included in the Amrut-I scheme. Now all cities will be included in the Amrut-2 scheme.

“Even in cities, the colonies or settlements which are lagging behind in development should be given more attention for their development. Work should be done towards giving a new look to every city,” the CM said.

He said in this year’s state budget, seven percent of the funds will be given to ULBs and two per cent budget will be kept separately for the local bodies with low income. Khattar said the engineering works portal has been created to get the development works done in a transparent and quality manner.

“All the bodies should strengthen their engineering wing and quality should be taken care of in the development works. After the work is done, a post-audit must be done,” he said.

The CM said the government has made Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) mandatory for giving benefits of all schemes and services. “Therefore, work should also be done to link the services of the Municipal Corporation with the (PPP). Those who have been registered in PPP will automatically start getting the benefits of many schemes,” he added.

Khattar said the government has taken many big steps to check the possibilities of corruption. “Now there is also fear among the people with a corrupt nature. It is our endeavor to put a complete stop to the possibilities of all kinds of disturbances. Therefore an online system is being developed using IT,” he said.