Haryana: Free Booster dose for 18 to 59 age group

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced free booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for adult beneficiaries between the age group of 18 and 59 years.

An official spokesperson said the eligible beneficiaries can get the booster dose worth Rs 250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.

“There are about 1.2 crore such beneficiaries falling within the said age group in Haryana and the total cost of about Rs 300 Crore will be borne by the state from the COVID Relief Fund,” he added.

The CM said it would be ensured that the eligible beneficiaries in the age group between 18 and 59 years would be given free booster doses to protect each and every person of the state from the highly contagious Covid.

So far, more than 2.33 Crore first doses of the Covid vaccine and 1.88 crore people have been administered both the doses of the vaccine in the state.

Also, about 3,71700 booster doses have been administered till now.

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in Covid cases, Khattar appealed to the people to wear masks and ensure strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour like washing hands frequently etc.

He said that adhering Covid guidelines is the biggest tool in the fight against Corona and vaccination is the second weapon.