Haryana: Dwarfs, eunuchs to get Rs 2750 allowance per month

The Haryana government has enhanced the allowance of dwarfs and eunuchs to Rs 2750 per month. The enhanced allowance will be applicable from 1 April 2023.

Haryana’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav said that to get this allowance, the person should be a domicile of Haryana and should be at least 18 years of age.

Under the dwarf allowance, the height of male should be three feet eight inches and the height of females should be three feet or less. The applicant will also have to produce a certificate from the civil surgeon for availing the allowance under both the categories.

Yadav said that from 1 April, the amount of old age samman allowance, widow pension, disabled pension and Ladli Social Security Allowance Scheme has also been increased. Now this amount has been increased from Rs 2500 to Rs 2750 per month.

The minister said the amount of assistance given to destitute children has also been increased to Rs 1850 per month. This assistance will be given to a family up to a maximum of two children.

He said the assistance given to divyang children has been increased to Rs 2150 who do not go to school till the age of 18 years.

Yadav said the assistance amount for Kashmiri families coming to Haryana after being displaced from Jammu and Kashmir has been increased to Rs 1,250 per month per member, but this amount will not exceed Rs 6,250 per month per family.