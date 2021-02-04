The Opposition Congress will bring a resolution in the forthcoming Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly, rejecting the Centre’s three controversial farm laws.

Apart from this, the Haryana Congress will also press for amending the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act so that farmers could get guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) and if anyone buys crops less than the MSP, legal action could be taken.

This decision was taken in the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Chandigarh today.

In the meeting, all the Congress legislators reiterated their commitment to giving full support to the farmers’ movement against the Centre’s three agri laws.

Hooda said the movement is completely non-political and farmers’ organisations are receiving support from all sections of the society.

The Congress stands firmly with the demands of the farmers and their peaceful agitation, the former CM said adding the Centre government was trying to suppress the movement.

“It is the democratic right of farmers to agitate for their demands.

In such a situation, to harass the agitating farmers, shutting down their internet, electricity, water supply and sanitation facilities is inhuman. The government should resume all facilities immediately,” Hooda said.

The Leader of Opposition said that the Congress is constantly demanding the Governor to convene a special session of the Assembly.

“We have repeatedly sought time to meet the Governor. Tomorrow, the Governor will be requested for this again. Congress legislators will wait until 11 am to call the Governor. But if they do not give time, then all the legislators will march peacefully towards Raj Bhavan from the MLA hostel,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata party (JJP) coalition government had lost the confidence of the public.

“Congress is going to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the coming session. Voices of dissent are also being heard among the MLAs who are supporting the government. They are constantly making statements against the government and in support of the farmers. The no-confidence motion will let people know which Member of Legislative Assembly stands with the government and which MLA stands with the people,” he added.

Hooda said the farmers’ agitation has become a people’s movement, not just of the farmers as the three agricultural laws are not only anti-farmer but also will cause huge loss to the common consumers, whether it is buying ration from the market or with ration card.