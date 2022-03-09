Haryana Budget to empower women: Minister

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda on Tuesday said the state budget presented

by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today will economically empower women.

The target of tackling malnutrition and increasing the nutritional level among women can be achieved with 33.7 per cent more budget allocation to the department, the minister said responding to the budget.

Dhanda said the allocation of Rs 2017 Crore to the women and child development department also focuses on women empowerment. She said the CM has also approved an amount of Rs 5000 to cover the second child under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which will make it easier to improve the health of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Apart from this, life insurance amounting to Rs Three lakh for Anganwadi workers and Helpers has also been approved, she said.

The minister said the announcement of the Sushma Swaraj Award by the CM would inspire the women of the state to bring laurels to Haryana and the country.

She said the CM has decided to make women self-reliant through self-help groups in the state. Under this, work will be done in the direction of making 50,000 women self-reliant through 10,000 self-help groups and women will get huge benefits from this scheme.

Dhanda said to increase the women police force to 15 percent for the safety of women, the recruitment of 1000 women is also a commendable step of the government. She said this budget is going to give a conducive environment for the progress of women.