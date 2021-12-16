Haryana to bring new startup-policy: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Thursday, said the state government will formulate a new startup policy, which will prove to be a game-changer for the talented youth of the village to showcase their talents and make them financially successful.

Presiding over a meeting of the officers of the Information Technology Department today, Chautala directed officers to make such a provision in the new startup policy so that the youth of rural areas and small towns can get an opportunity to display their technology at the national and international level. He said that youth of colleges and universities should be encouraged to move forward by providing financial assistance in the field of new research and patents.

The deputy CM directed the officers to make such a provision in the policy so that the youth of backward areas in the state would be facilitated to start their startups in the fields like agriculture, dairy, and horticulture.

He asked to take steps to provide financial assistance to rural youth and to make provision for subsidies.

He said that the new Startup Policy would make a significant contribution to the development and employment of the State.

It was informed nowadays more than 99 percent of startups are based on information technology, but in the new startup policy, youth are encouraged to start startups in the fields of education, health and agriculture. He also said that if a person wants to start a new startup, then the state government will also help him financially based on the idea the youth brings.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to waive off the interest on loans availed by women beneficiaries from Haryana Women Development Corporation (HWDC) under the ‘One Time Settlement Scheme’.

Under this scheme, interest will be waived off for those women beneficiaries who will pay the total outstanding principal amount in a lump sum or in installments as of 31 March 2019, from 2 December 2021 to 1 June 2022. A spokesperson of the Corporation said the benefit of interest waiver would be given to the women-only on the repayment of the outstanding principal amount.