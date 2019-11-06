Haryana has bagged the Global Agriculture Award 2019 under the best animal husbandry state.

Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry and dairying department, Haryana, Sunil K Gulati, on behalf of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal received the award in the 4th Global Agriculture Summit 2019 organised by Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture, in a recently held program held in Delhi.

Sharing more information, a spokesman of the department said that the State has got the award for starting many important policy initiatives, which made extensive positive impact on the Animal Husbandry sector’s performance of the state.

Apart from this, the state’s efforts for boosting the farmer’s economy, which has significantly helped in the agricultural growth and impacted the lives of millions of farmers, helped the State to bag the award.

The spokesman said that the State has bagged the award for the adoption of best practices by the Animal Husbandry Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Haryana and by key achievements of the department during the year 2019.

He said that the State has made very impressive progress in animal husbandry sector during the year 2019. Haryana Government is the first state to go for combined HS + IND vaccination among cattle and buffaloes. The department successfully administered 60 lakh doses of combined vaccine in the first round to eligible bovines at the doorsteps of farmers.

The spokesman informed that the department used a mobile Application named as HAR PASHU KA GYAN to collect full details of 52 lakh large animals with photos. In HAR PASHU KA DHYAN, the State is working on a very innovative project, the first of its kind in the country where the data collected will be used to provide a large number of services to the farmer engaged in Animal Husbandry profession at their doorstep.

He said that Haryana is the first State to pass the Haryana Animal (Registration, Certification and Breeding), Act, 2019 for genetic improvement of animals. Department has constituted Pashu Swasthya Kalyan Samities at each Government Veterinary Hospital of the State. A very innovative scheme of establishing Pashudhan Aushadhi store at the level of each Pashu Swastliya Kalyan Samities has been launched in the State. All emergency genetic veterinary medicines are made available at these centers on discounted rates for farmers.