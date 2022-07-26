‘Haryana Atmanibhar Textile Policy 2022’ to be implemented soon: Chautala

‘Haryana Atmanibhar Textile Policy 2022’ will soon be implemented in the state soon to promote the textile industry through micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the draft of this policy was discussed at a meeting in Delhi today by the Cabinet sub-committee and now this policy will be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

This policy, prepared for the time period till the year 2025, is expected to invest about Rs 4,000 crore and provide employment to 20,000 youth, the deputy chief minister said.

He said in today’s meeting, various goals of ‘Haryana Atmanibhar Textile Policy 2022’, such as entrepreneurship expansion, investment, employment generation, grants, textile parks and other relevant topics were discussed. The meeting also discussed the ‘National Technical Textiles Mission’.

Chautala said under this policy, technical textiles will be specially encouraged and expanded. Promotion of synthetic fiber and regenerated fiber units has also been included in this policy.

He said in the last few years, investors are coming forward to set up industries in the state, as the government has taken several major steps to improve the industrial-environment, due to which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Haryana for its remarkable work done in the field of MSME.