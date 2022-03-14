Haryana Assembly: Probe on in Dadam illegal mining case, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said illegal mining in Dadam area in Bhiwani district is being investigated by three agencies.

Speaking during the ongoing Budget Session in the Assembly on the calling attention motion regarding illegal mining in Dadam area in Bhiwani, the CM said action will be taken in the case after the final report is out.

If necessary, the government is ready to get the investigation done by any big probe agency, the CM said.

Khattar said the Special Investigation Committee constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Pritam Pal, National Green Tribunal (NGT) Mining Safety Committee and Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani are probing the matter.

He said at present there is no need to get the matter investigated by an agency like CBI. Five workers were killed following a landslide at Dadam mining site in Bhiwani in January.

Earlier, a report submitted by a joint inspection committee of the Bhiwani district administration on 6 October 2020 has termed the mining at Dadam hills as unscientific. After visiting the site on October 6, 2020, the joint committee had opined that ways in the forest area were created illegally without having any valid permission.

The mining equipment was found standing in the non-minable forest area. “The ‘Dadam Hills Minor’ is a protected forest area under the Forest Act and the same was found illegally mined. The mining is done at the site about 200 feet deep but in the progressive closure plan, the depth was shown to be up to 42 metres. The mining is not done in a scientific manner,” the report said.