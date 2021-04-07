In view of the increasing demand of warehousing from e-commerce companies, the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) on Tuesday approved allotment of 140 acres land of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) to Flipkart Group for setting up their largest “Fulfilling Centre” in Asia with a covered area of three million square feet at Patli Hajipur in Manesar.

This approval was granted in the 10th meeting of the Board held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. During the meeting, the CM was apprised that the land allotted at price of Rs 3.22 Crore per acre to Instakart services private limited (a Flipkart group company) will not only give impetus to further investments in the region but would further boost market access opportunities for lakhs of sellers from Haryana and north India.

The representatives of Flipkart Group informed that Instakart is planning to set up a series of Fulfillment Centres and associated logistics infrastructure across India to enable its market growth. To attain this goal, the company aims to provide the best in class service to the customers and thus is planning to construct Regional Distribution Centres (RDC) across the country to strengthen its network capability to service its customers.

The company is planning to build a logistics campus in the National Capital Region, in proximity to Gurugram. They intend to build a campus spread over an area of 140 acres to cater to demand in North India.

This Fulfillment Centre will essentially cater to parcel goods, white goods and furniture, he added. He informed approximately 6000 direct and 12000 indirect jobs will be created through this investment.