Haryana achieves target of 2 crore for Covid vaccinations

Haryana health minister, Anil Vij, on Thursday said the state has achieved the target of vaccinating two crore eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.

“Haryana achieved target of 2 crores for Covid vaccination today with 1,47,92,987 administered first dose and 52,67,220 second dose of Vaccine. Eligible persons for vaccination above 18 years of age in Haryana are 1,90,69,418,’’ Vij said in a tweet.

Sharing details, the minister said out of 1,90,69,418 total eligible beneficiaries, 1,05,67,138 beneficiaries falling in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been vaccinated.

Out of this category, 87,20,304 beneficiaries were given the first dose which is 77 per cent. Similarly, 18,46,834 beneficiaries have been given the second dose, which is 16 per cent.

Vij said a total of 47,61,715 beneficiaries in the age group of 45 to 60 years have been vaccinated and out of which 32,06,714 beneficiaries were given the first dose which is 70 per cent. Similarly, 15,55,001 beneficiaries have been given a second dose which is 34 per cent.

The health minister said 37,54,943 beneficiaries above the age of 60 years have been vaccinated and out of which 23,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose, which is 77 per cent.

Similarly, 13,92,852 beneficiaries have been given the second dose, which is 45 per cent. Vij said so far 4,88,150 frontline workers have been vaccinated. Similarly, so far 4,88,261 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.