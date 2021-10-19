Haryana: Up to 90 % subsidy to vegetable farmers using bamboo & iron stacking

The Haryana government is giving 50 to 90 per cent subsidy to farmers for using bamboo stacking and iron stacking for farming of vegetables.

To take advantage of the scheme, farmers will have to apply online at the horticulture portal https://hortharyanaschemes.in.

Giving this information on Monday, an official spokesperson said in the modern era, new techniques are being introduced in agriculture. Staking is such a method in the cultivation of vegetables, by adopting which farmers can earn good profit. By this method profits and crop yields are also high.

He said separate grants are being given for bamboo stacking and iron stacking. The state government is providing grants ranging from Rs 31,250 to Rs 56,250 for bamboo stacking costing Rs 62,500 per acre and Rs 70,500 to Rs 1,26,500 for iron stacking at a cost of Rs 1,41,000 per acre. He said the maximum grant area on both types of stacking is one to 2.5 acres.

The spokesperson said before the ‘stacking’ technique, farmers used to cultivate vegetables and fruits using old technology. But now farmers are cultivating using this technique because it is very easy. Very little material is used in this technique. In this, a net of wire and rope is intertwined with the help of bamboo and iron.