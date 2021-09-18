Gurugram : Khattar inaugurates 20-day ‘Seva and Samarpan’ festival on PM’s birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated ‘Seva and Samarpan’ Bisa Parv (20-day festival for the service of the people) at Gurugram.

This festival will start from today and will run till 7 October. Under this campaign, various works related to social welfare and service will be done for 20 days. The CM reached Sushant Lok Phase-3 in Gurugram today to attend a blood donation camp organised under the ‘Seva and Samarpan’ campaign and on this occasion, he also officially launched the campaign to mark the celebrations of PM On this occasion, he encouraged the blood donors and inquired about their well-being.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said since 7 October 2001, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life had begun and on the same day only he took over as the CM of Gujarat, so this campaign would be carried out for 20 days. He said 25 September, which is the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, will be celebrated as ‘ Samarpan Diwas’ and 2 October is the birth anniversary of the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

In this way, by combining these four festivals, the Bisa festival of ‘Seva and Samarpan’ will be run for 20 days, informed Khattar. The CM also prayed for the long and healthy life of the Prime Minister. He called upon the common man to come forward with great enthusiasm and dedication towards social work.

Responding to a question, the CM said that along with KMP, a 121 km long Orbital Railway Corridor starting from Palwal to Sonipat is going to be built. In this, the program will be jointly organised by Indian Railways and the Haryana government. The Prime Minister has been invited for laying the foundation stone, added Khattar.

Responding to another question regarding health facilities, the Chief Minister said that preparations are underway to upgrade the civil hospital in Gurugram to a 400 bedded hospital.

Health facilities are being increased in Gurugram according to the increasing population. Where there is a need for Community Health Centers, CHCs are being opened. People are getting facilities according to the pace at which Gurugram is progressing.