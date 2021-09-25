“Green Star House” tag for fully vaccinated houses in Haryana: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said houses in the state where all the members have received both the vaccines of Covid will be called “Green Star Houses” to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Presiding over a review meeting on various health-related activities with the officials of health department today, Vij instructed the officers that after preparing the data of those who have to get the second vaccine of Covid, they should be informed if they are eligible.

On this, the officials apprised the Minister that the eligible people would be informed about this by SMS. He said that the second vaccine of covid should be administered from door to door to the eligible beneficiaries.

In the meeting, the minister was apprised till 23 September, 2,17,79,655 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state, in which 1,59,86,337 have been given the first dose, 57,93,318 have been given the second dose. In addition, 99 per cent of the first dose and 93 per cent of the second dose have been administered to health care workers. Similarly, 103 per cent of the first dose and 99 per cent of the second dose have been applied to the frontline workers.

In the meeting, the minister instructed the officials concerned that all the personnel working in all the 92 municipalities of the State should be vaccinated so that there would be no problem in future.

Similarly, a special campaign should be started in Nuh district to vaccinate people there, the minister was apprised by the officials that 100 per cent first dose has been administered to the eligible beneficiaries in Keera village of Nuh.