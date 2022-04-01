Goodwill Gesture: Punjab cops receive greeting card on birthday with CM & DGP’s congratulatory message

In a “goodwill gesture”, Punjab cops will now get a congratulatory message, jointly signed by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police, on their birthday.

“On the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab police has taken a unique initiative to make the birthdays of police personnel a happy and memorable event as a goodwill gesture,” an official spokesperson said on Friday.

He said the Punjab Police has been mandated by the Chief Minister to send a greeting card with congratulatory message on this special day to imbibe a sense of belongingness amongst them in the right earnest.

The Director General of Police VK Bhawra said a greeting card jointly signed by the Chief Minister and him reads, “Today on your Birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty.”

Bhawra hoped that this novel initiative would go a long way to boost the morale in recognition of selfless services rendered by the Punjab Police Personnel besides giving a sense of pride to their family members.

These congratulatory cards would be sent to each and every personnel of a strong police force over 80,000. Mann had directed the DGP to convey felicitations to the family members of all police employees.