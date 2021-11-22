Farmers agitation a watershed movement to safeguard democratic & human rights: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said farmers’ agitation against three black laws will be ever remembered as a watershed movement to protect the democratic and human rights in the country.

The CM, who along with Punjab Congress chief Mr. Navjot Singh Sidhu handed over letters of appointment to five next of kin(NOK) of farmers who died during the agitation, said this movement has upheld the ethos of democratic values and human rights in the country.

He said that this agitation will inspire the countrymen to fight for their democratic and human rights while relentlessly waging a peaceful battle. Channi reiterated instead of sitting idle all the Punjabis and especially the farmers have to remain vigilant until the draconian farm laws are not repealed.

He said that fresh conspiracies are being hatched to harm the interests of the farmers besides derailing the progress and prosperity of Punjab. Making a scathing attack on those leaders who are welcoming the announcement of the Prime Minister to repeal the laws, Channi said that these pseudo nationalist leaders are part and parcel of these anti-Punjab conspiracies.

The CM questioned these leaders to explain the rationale behind merrymaking as there is hardly any reason to rejoice since Punjab had lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle. Channi said those hailing the decision are supporting the atrocities meted out by the Union government to the agitating farmers, which are undesirable and unwarranted.

He said it is shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests some political leaders are hell-bent upon sacrificing the interests of the state especially the farmers.

The CM said the announcement regarding repealing black laws is baseless until and unless a guarantee of MSP for crops is not made. He said that the Union government must ensure that each and every grain of the farmers is lifted on minimum support price (MSP) so that the exploitation of farmers in hands of private players is avoided.

Channi said these few days are crucial for Punjab and farmers adding that all of us have to be extra cautious.

The CM reiterated the Punjab government will construct a memorial in the name of these martyrs to perpetuate their glorious struggle for our younger generations. He said hardships suffered by the farmers during the struggle will ever inspire all of us to rise in unison against tyranny, oppression, and injustice of any sort.