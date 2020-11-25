Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s decision to take forward the talks with farmers’ unions on the farm laws issue, in the wake of the farmers’ decision to lift their rail roko to allow passenger and goods trains in the state.

The CM, who had spoken last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to urge them to resolve the issue at the earliest, said he was happy to note that the Central government had reportedly invited the farmer organisations for talks on 3 December .

Referring to media reports to this effect, he hoped the forthcoming talks will pave the way for early redressal of the concerns of the farmers on the central agricultural laws.

It was vital for Punjab’s interests that the matter be resolved as soon as possible, said Amarinder, expressing satisfaction at the fact that both, the farmers’ unions and the Centre , had shown flexibility and intent to come to an amicable solution to the issue of the farm laws.

He hoped the central government will take into account the long term implications of the farm laws, and the grave repercussions these would have not just for Punjab and its farmers but the entire nation’s agriculture sector and food security.

Meanwhile, with supplies of essential commodities finally being restored with the resumption of goods train services in Punjab after about two months, the CM has asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to coordinate with various departments to ensure seamless movement of the raw materials to power plants and industry.

The stalled operations at various units should be revived urgently, he has directed Vini, asking her to ensure that critical supplies are arranged to be delivered on priority to vital units.