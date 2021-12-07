Expedite work to make Hayana villages ‘Lal Dora-free’ : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, directed to expedite the work of making villages Laldora-free across the state.

In a meeting with officers of the Haryana revenue department and Survey of India, the CM said the Haryana government has given the actual rights to the owner of the property by abolishing Lal Dora. He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has also praised this scheme of Haryana and has implemented this scheme in the whole country under the name Svamitva Yojana.

People living in rural areas are getting huge benefits from this scheme. In future, villagers can start any business by taking loans against their property, he said.

Khattar said so far the mapping work has been completed in 6042 villages of the state. Some villages are still left and directions have been given to complete the drone mapping work at the earliest. Apart from this, after mapping, the maps being prepared by the Survey of India will also be expedited, he said.

The CM said so far 11, 65, 593 property cards have been made in 6309 villages. More than one lakh property cards have been made in Rohtak, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Mahendragarh. Wherever the work has been completed, directions have also been given to expedite the work of giving property cards.

Khattar said the Masavi and Shajra records will also be digitised. This will make it easier to prepare land maps in future. The work of scanning the record of Shajra written on the cloth has been completed in some districts, in other districts this work will be completed soon, he added.

The term Lal Dora, which literally translates to ‘red thread’, was coined during the British regime and refers to the practice of drawing red lines on maps to mark boundaries on non-agricultural land to demarcate it from agricultural land. Areas that fall under Lal Dora are today, not governed by norms of urban development authorities or municipalities, implying that their ownership depends on the one who literally possesses it.

A senior official said after their areas are Lal Dora-free, people living in these areas will be able to get the registry of their houses done and will become the legal owners of their homes. They will be able to sell their houses and those purchasing them will also have to get their registry done. Owners will also be able to take loans on the house, he said.