Ex-MP, MLAs join Capt’s Punjab Lok Congress

A two-time former Member of Parliament (MP), four former legislators, former district Congress presidents, and several other leaders from various political parties on Tuesday joined the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress at a function today.

The function was presided over by Amarinder Singh. Those who joined the party today, included former MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, former legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike former district Congress presidents Jagmohan Sharma and Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki. Vijay Kalra, president of Punjab Arthiya Association and senior vice chairman of Punjab Mandi Board also joined the party.

Others who joined today, include Sammukh Singh Mokha, Anup Singh Bhullar, Sanjeev Bittu, Mayor, Ashwani Kumar, Nitin Sharma Batala, Rajdeep Kaur from Fazilka.