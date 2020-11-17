To improve its Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking, the Haryana government has implemented 209 points out of the 301 points under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP)-2020.

This apart, 70 points are under implementation while the government departments are aiming to achieve 100 per cent implementation of BRAP by 30 November. Eight departments have already achieved 100 percent compliance of reform points under BRAP.

This was informed in a meeting regarding EODB held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

The EODB rankings are decided by the Union government’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade on the basis of the BRAP. Haryana plummeted from rank third to 16th in the Ease of Doing Business rankings of the states released by the Union government in September this year.

Setting up single-window system for approvals to improve ease of doing business, various other parameters on which the rankings are decided include areas such as construction permit, labour regulations, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system

While reviewing the progress of various departments, the CM directed them to finalise the BRAP by 30 November.

He directed the departments concerned to ensure proper coordination and make sure that all services are rendered online within the stipulated time.

The issues pertaining to various departments which were taken up in the meeting included services related to home department, digitisation and publishing online land transaction deeds for 20 years, integration of property registration with utilities like electricity and water, online single window clearance for movie shooting license, timelines notification under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014 and registration under shops and establishment of trade license through a single form.

It was informed the revenue department has initiated the project “Modern Revenue Record Room” to digitise the land record.

A common standardised form is being prepared by the departments of urban local bodies and labour for registration under shops and trade license.

Apart from this, a central inspection system has been made functional for the Labour, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Boiler so as to ensure that the selection of establishments for inspection is done using computerized risk assessment and allocation of inspectors is undertaken under Central Inspection System.