Drunk school principal suspended by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains

The head of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Punjab’s Dher village in Anandpur Sahib faces suspension following an incident involving his inebriation during a surprise visit by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Student Complaints Lead to Action

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains’ unannounced inspection was prompted by student complaints about the principal’s inebriated presence on campus. Acting on these complaints, Minister Bains personally visited the school and caught the principal drunk. The immediate consequence was the principal’s suspension for his audacious behaviour.

Taking Further Action

In addition to suspending another teacher who attempted to shield the intoxicated principal, Minister Bains issued a show-cause notice to the rest of the teaching staff, demanding an explanation for the situation.

Advertisement

“While you are saying that the principal is not drunk, students are saying he is drunk. Why are you defending that Principal? I want an answer to this. Why you guys did not bring this issue in front of the authorities,” Minister Bains mentioned.

“I am giving show-cause notice to you all as I want answers from you,” he added.

Minister Bains declares funding of Rs 1 crore for schools. Bains revealed that he had allocated a sum of Rs 1 crore to both the educational institutions in Dher village and the adjacent Bassowal village to enhance infrastructure and support various initiatives at the schools in these villages.