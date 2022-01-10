Drug Case: Majithia’s bail is a result of collusion between Channi & Badals, says Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Monday said interim bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs trafficking case is a result of the collusion of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Badal family.

Mann said AAP has been saying it from the very first day the Congress is patronising Majithia in a drug case. He said in a high-level inquiry, ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, despite the mention of the name of Akali leader, first then CM Captain Amarinder Singh and now Channi didn’t take any strict action against Majithia.

Mann said AAP has been demanding the state government to take exemplary action against the drug smugglers and to act upon the report that was left untouched by the Congress government for years. But, Congress has failed to bring even the street drug smugglers to justice let alone the big fishes like leaders of Akali Dal (Badal) and Congress.

He alleged that Congress pulled an electoral stunt and filed a very weak case against Majithia at the last moment before coming Assembly polls.

This bail is proof that Akali and Congressmen are co-conspirators in their schemes to ruin the youth of Punjab and this FIR was filed just to mislead the people of Punjab, Mann said.

The AAP leader said after filing the FIR in the case, Congress, specially Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, advertised it like they’ve uprooted the whole drug racket of Punjab, but now it is clear that they’ve failed utterly and completely, as a result, the horrendous business of drugs is intact and has to burgeon under the patronage of Congress government.

Mann accused the Congress government of not arresting Majithia deliberately when his anticipatory bail was rejected by the district court of Mohali.

He claimed the FIR against Majithia was filed under a ‘deal’ between Congress and Badal-Majithia family, and that is why Punjab Police did not arrest him because they all were just waiting for the Code of Conduct for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

Mann said even after all this drama Congress still can’t run from their accountability towards people and have to answer in the court of the people about their promise of eliminating the drug mafia from Punjab in four weeks.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to Majithia in a drug case. Justice Lisa Gill asked the Akali leader to join investigations in the case.

An MLA and former minister in the Akali government, Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Mohali on December 20.