DGP Haryana urges people to play Holi ‘eco-friendly’ way

Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal on Wednesday urged the people to be more cautious and celebrate this ‘Holi’ in a safe and eco-friendly manner.

“May the festival of Holi add more colours to the lives of people and inspire them to live harmoniously in the society,” said DGP while extending his greetings to the people of the State, all ranks of Haryana Police, and their families on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

In view of the excitement and enthusiasm amongst the people for the first Holi post-pandemic, Agrawal said that people should not forget to follow Covid-19 safety protocols and take all precautionary measures required to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

“The pandemic has taught all of us a lesson regarding the need to be more sensitive towards environmental protection. Celebrating the festival of Holi in an ‘eco-friendly’ manner would be a great step, to begin with. People should adopt the use of natural colours over chemical-based colours, and wastage of water must be avoided at all times,” the DGP said.

While issuing special instructions to the police officers posted in the field, the DGP directed them to be extra vigilant to maintain proper law and order across the state on this festive occasion.

“We have already put in place elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. Special barricades would be established to keep a tap on drunken driving. In addition, the number of police personnel for patrolling at public places would also be increased to ensure public safety across the celebrations and gatherings. Apart from this, Police would also keep a close watch on anti-social elements. Those found indulging in any unlawful activity will be strictly held as per the law”, he added.

The DGP also appealed to the people to respect the feelings of others and not to offend their sensitivity while celebrating the festival of colours.