Deaflympics 2021: Khattar honours Haryana’s medal winners

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday felicitated the state’s Deaflympics athletes with about Rs Six Crore of cash awards.

Cheques were distributed to a total of 15 players including four gold medal winners, two bronze medal winners and nine participants who took part in the Deaflympics in Brazil during a state-level felicitation ceremony organized at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula today.

“Clinching as many as four gold medals in the recently held Deaflympics-2021 at Brazil, Haryana players have once again proved why the state is known as a sports hub,” the CM said.

“By winning six medals, including four gold, out of the total medal tally of 16 the country has once again proved why Haryana is known as India’s medal factory. We are proud that out of 65 athletes from India who have participated in this international competition, 15 are from the state,” he added.

Congratulating the athletes, their families, teachers and trainers, for making the country and the state proud, the CM said that participating in world-class competitions is a great achievement in itself and every athlete who has participated in this Deaflympics have certainly shown their skill, physical ability and mental toughness.

“By giving you these cash rewards on behalf of the state, I really feel proud. Your achievements are a perfect example, if a person has strong willpower, then no physical disability or weakness can stop them from realizing their dreams,” he said.

The CM said after witnessing the excellent performance of the state players’ Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, the entire country had high hopes from these 15 players in the Deaflympics.