Cyber crimes in Punjab to be reported online

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra on Monday launched a one interface multifunctional web-portal cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in ” for the convenience of citizens to immediately report all kinds of cyber frauds and crimes.

To make the access to this web-portal more easy especially for the new users, it has an informational video in Punjabi which informs the user about salient features of this portal and guides them on how to lodge a complaint regarding any kinds of cyber crimes.

The video pops-up whenever the user opens the web-portal. DGP VK Bhawra said that besides lodging all kinds of cyber crimes and cyber financial frauds, the user can also track the status of their complaint using this portal. The portal also gives an option to report a complaint anonymously, he said.

The DGP said this web-portal also gives an option to directly call ‘1930’ to report any financial fraud committed via cyber means. He said that using this portal one can also download first information reports (FIRs) registered in state cyber crime police stations.

After launching the web-portal in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), cyber crime Nilambari Jagdale and DSP Cyber Crime Samarpal Singh, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), the DGP congratulated the entire team of the cyber crime division for developing this user-friendly portal, which could be easily accessed by anyone to report cyber frauds.

Divulging more details, Nilambari said that users can also access Cyber Dost— a twitter handle of Government of India (GOI), which provides information, updates and alerts regarding the Cyber Crimes.

She added that the portal also has a feature called Cyber Safe using which users can verify UPI, account number before making any kind of transactions to prevent financial frauds.

The DIG said the portal is also linked with the Cybercrime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme of the Union government which deals with cyber offences against women and children.

“Using this feature on the portal, anyone can report offences against women and children,” she added.