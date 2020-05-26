Punjab’s crop diversification programme appears to all set to achieve its target of bringing 12.5 lakh acres under cotton cultivation.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, the additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna said Punjab had recorded sowing of cotton over an area of 10 lakh acres so far and the set target would be achieved very soon. The area under cotton cultivation was 9.7 lakh acres last year.

Diversification of the cropping pattern away from paddy helps to save the precious natural resources of the state i.e. water, helps improve soil fertility, avoid winter stubble burning and thus preserve and improve the environment in a very substantial way.

Khanna said cotton was the second major traditional crop of Southern Punjab due to which the Malwa belt of Punjabi state was known as its ‘Cotton Belt’.

The additional chief secretary said in the districts of Malwa belt cotton sowing had already crossed the mark of 10 lakh acres. He said that the last year’s target of 9.80 lakh acres (3.92 lakh hectares) was enhanced to 12.5 lakh acres (five lakh hectares) this year, which is expected to be completed in the first week of June.

Giving details of cotton sowing in the districts, Khanna said that so far Bathinda district had recorded maximum sowing of 3.39 lakh acres followed by Fazilka with 2.38 lakh acres and 2.10 lakh acres in Mansa.

He said in Sri Muktsar Sahib 2.02 lakh acres area was under cotton cultivation till date while Sangrur recorded 7800 acres, Faridkot 5800 acres, Barnala 1870 acres and 1257 acres in Moga district.

In 2018, 6.62 lakh acres was brought under cotton cultivation, followed by 9.7 lakh acres in 2019. Subsequently, the agriculture department has now further planned to enhance the area under cotton cultivation from 9.7 lakh acres to 12.5 lakh acres.

The department has also coordinated with the Cotton Corporation of India(CCI) to buy last season’s remaining cotton produce from farmers at the assured minimum support price and for this 19 markets have already been made operational in the cotton belt. The CCI has also assured its support for purchase of Cotton during next season.