The Covid-19 vaccination programme for ‘frontline warriors’ of Haryana Police kick-started on Thursday with the Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava first getting vaccinated as part of the drive.

Other senior police officers were also vaccinated for protection against the coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, DGP said that the entire police force had worked continuously on the front line when Covid-19 was at its peak.

“Besides maintaining law and order, each of our officers and jawans fearlessly ensured food to the poor and needy persons, safe home return of migrant workers and labourers and take care of the elderly. In Lockdown, the humane face of the police comes to fore and police efforts in serving mankind were also recognized at the national level,” the DGP said.

He said that till now around 3000 state police personnel have been infected during the pandemic out of which 14 police personnel working in the frontlines have lost their lives due to Covid-19. “More than 40 lakh persons have been already injected with the dose of this vaccine and it is completely safe,” he added.

The DGP appealed to the entire police force as well as the general public to come forward and get vaccinated in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday started the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Gurugram. About 4.50 lakh frontline workers will get Covid-19 vaccination.

Vij said that so far, about 65 percent of the health workers have been vaccinated during the first phase of vaccination drive. Besides this, urban local bodies workers, sanitary workers, police personals, civil defense workers, jail staff, employees of panchayati raj institutions and revenue department will be included along with 4.50 lakh frontline workers.

The minister said healthcare workers, frontline workers, citizens above 50 years of age and other citizens below 50 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated. He urged the people of the state to come forward for vaccination.