Covid Surge: Haryana schools & colleges closed till 26 Jan

In view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, Haryana government has decided to keep all schools and colleges in the state closed till 26 January.

Giving this information on Monday, education minister Kanwar Pal said during this time online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examination.

Earlier the state government had declared winter holidays from 3 January to 12 January. As per official figures, Haryana on Sunday registered 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram. No new fatalities were seen in the state, due to which, the cumulative death toll remained 10,072. The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,94,151.

The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the tally of the new strain in the state rose to 136. Out of this, 25 are active while the rest have been discharged. Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.42 per cent, the bulletin said.

In addition to the worst-hit Gurugram, Faridabad (878), Sonipat (146), Panchkula (418), Ambala (420), Karnal (181) and Rohtak (158) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases. The total active cases in the state was 18,298 while the overall recoveries were 7,65,758.