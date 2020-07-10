In view of Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab government on Friday announced cancellation of all the pending examinations of Class XII, open school and several other categories including re-appear.

The move comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the interest and safety of the students.

The school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the decision has been taken in view of the crisis resulting from Covid-19 pandemic. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had earlier announced to conduct pending school examinations after 15 July.

The cabinet minister informed that it would not be possible for the education department to conduct the examinations in the near future due to the challenges posed by the Corona virus.

He said as per the guidance of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, now the result will be declared on the basis of best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the outbreak of Corona virus.

Singla said it was also need of the hour to declare results to enable the students to timely choose their desired courses in higher education.

“For example if any student has appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” the minister said while elaborating best performing subjects formula.

He added that the marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.

Singla said in case of Open School students, the board will declare the results on the basis of credit carry formula and will be awarded average marks on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula) which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

The minister said students, who were to appear under golden or final chance category of the PSEB for reappear or compartment, will also be awarded average marks on the basis of subjects earlier passed by them.

He added that for students having pending chances for division improvement or reappear and submitted fees for only one paper which was not conducted, will be given additional chance to give exams in the future without paying extra fees and a separate date sheet will be issued after the return of normalcy.