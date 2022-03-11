Cong leadership will never learn : Capt

With the Congress blaming Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure as Chief Minister for its humiliating defeat in Punjab Assembly polls, the veteran leader on Friday said the Congress leadership “will never learn”.

After Congress’ loss in Punjab Assembly polls, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had yesterday claimed his ruling party lost because of the anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh.

Responding to this in a tweet, Amarinder asked his former party to explain the reason for Congress’ defeat in four other states including Uttar Pradesh (UP) where the party lost to the BJP.

“The Congress leadership will never learn! Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand? The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it,” he said in a tweet.

After his unceremonious removal as CM, Amarinder launched his own party Punjab Lok Congress and fought the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. But his party failed to open its account and even Amarinder lost his own seat Patiala Urban to Aam Aadmi Party which won 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. The Congress, which replaced Amarinder with Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM, came second by winning 18 seats.

Surjewala blamed the anti-incumbency created by Amarinder’s tenure as CM for the party’s loss.

“In Punjab, Congress presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change,” he said on Thursday.