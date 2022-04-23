Communal Harmony: Muslim artisans set an example at Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations

Delhi artist Mohammad Gulfam, along with his 26 member team, is setting example of communal harmony by working at the state-level function to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Panipat on 24 April.

Painting of ‘Ek Onkar’ to decorate the Pandal, main entrance gate, stage and backdrop etc by Gulfam is the highlight of this religious festivity.

“Art knows no religion. We work in temples, mosques, gurudwaras everywhere. Sometimes we even do decorations in ‘Jagran’. Our team has also done a lot of decoration work at various religious events organized on the occasion of Gurpurab,” said Gulfam who heads a team of 26 Muslim artisans all hailing from Delhi.

Gulfam said he along with his team had reached Panipat on 12 April. His team is working for 18 to 19 hours to decorate the Pandal, main entrance gate, stage and backdrop set up at the function.

His team members Sharif, Akram, Nawab Ali, Rizwan and Ayub had firstly prepared an iron structure for the main entrance, stage and backdrop. After this, wood and thermocol art have been done on this structure to give a grand welcome to the ‘Sangat’ who would be attending this historic event.

“Working in such religious events preaching the message of communal harmony and brotherhood certainly gives his team an all different spiritual comfort. Participating in such a religious programme gives inner peace. We all should come together to show religious and communal harmony,” says Gulfam.