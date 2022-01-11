Channi’s returned favour to Badals by saving Majithia in drug case: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Charanjit Singh Channi government has colluded with the Badal family in drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Addressing a Press conference, Mann claimed Badals saved Channi’s brother in the City Centre scam and now Channi has returned the favour by saving Majithia in a drug case.

He said the Channi government did nothing in their 111 days regime and even failed to maintain the law and order in Punjab.

Mann accused Channi of taking a light and time pass action against Majithia in the drug case filed against the SAD leader. He said that there was a ‘deal’, between Channi and Badal family, in place even before the FIR that Congress government would file a weak case against Majithia and no concrete action would be taken.

That’s why Congress government did not arrest Majithia even after FIR or the rejection of his anticipatory bail from Mohali District Court.

Mann said that legal action against Majithia in the drug case met the same fate as Raja Warring’s action against the buses of Badal family, because Congress leaders didn’t take legal actions to punish mafia but to mislead the people of Punjab.

He said as a result today Badal’s buses are on roads and Majithia will roam free as it is. Mann said that with the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, AAP will reopen these files and cases to take exemplary action against every mafia and corrupt leaders.

He said former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, had sworn a sacred oath with ‘Gutka Sahib’ in his hands to eliminate the drug mafia from Punjab in just four weeks but didn’t take even a single action against Bikram Majithia during his tenure of four and half years.

The AAP leader said that now it is clear to everyone that Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD (Badal) and BJP, all are partners.

Mann said that the people of Punjab would elect the Aam Aadmi Party government, every survey indicates that people gather in large numbers in the rallies of AAP on their own, is a solid proof that they (people) only want AAP government.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused Channi of deliberately not arresting Majithia in a drug case.

“We had informed the media beforehand that the Channi government would file a very weak case against Majithia and when he would be arrested, Congress government would help him to get an easy bail. Majithia’s words proved our allegation correct,” the APP leader said.