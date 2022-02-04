Channi’s nephew arrested by ED in case registered during Cong rule: BJP

With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said the propaganda over the arrest was not right as

Channi’s nephew was booked in the sand mining case during the Congress rule.

The BJP leader said the propaganda that ED arrested the nephew of Punjab CM on political grounds was not right as the case against Channi’s nephew was registered in 2018 when Channi was a Cabinet minister in the Congress government. He said the ED has only done a follow up action in investigation.

He said the recovery of Rs 10 Crore from Honey’s residence testified to the sand mafia that the chief minister’s family has been patronising. Chugh said all

kind of mafias have been running the Congress government in Punjab and voters will give a befitting reply in the elections.

Honey’s arrest comes just days ahead of polling for the 117-member Punjab legislative Assembly. Voting will be held on 20 February, while the results will be out on March 10. After the arrest, Punjab CM said he has no objections with the law doing its work.

Last month, ED had seized Rs 10 Crore during a raid at premises belonging to Honey. The raids were made in connection with the illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab.

In a statement, the ED had said “incriminating” documents related to the “illegal” sand mining and property transactions, mobile phones, gold worth more than Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were also seized during the searches.

Reacting to the raids, Channi had told reporters that relatives of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were raided during the Assembly polls in that state and the same pattern is being followed by the ED in Punjab to “pressure” him, his ministers and Congress party members.