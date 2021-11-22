Channi is fake Kejriwal, imitating AAP’s everything: AAP Supremo

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his repeated attempts to project himself as an aam aadmi (common man), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday described Channi as a ‘Nakli (fake) Kejriwal’.

Speaking at the ‘Third Guarantee Program’ dedicated to women in Moga, Kejriwal cautioned the people of Punjab to beware of Channi who was pretending to be a common man.

“A very important thing is that a ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ is roaming in Punjab these days. The promise I (real Kejriwal) made to the people of Punjab, two days later that ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ repeats the same thing because the real is real and the fake always remains fake. So this ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ only announces, but does nothing in reality. Therefore, the people of Punjab should beware of this ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ (Charanjit Singh Channi). Only the real Kejriwal will do the job,” he said taking a dig at Kejriwal.

Accusing Channi of imitating him (Kejriwal), the AAP leader said “I came to Punjab and guaranteed free electricity. Two days later, the ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ rumored that he (the Channi government) had provided 400 units of electricity in Punjab for free, but the reality is that not a single person in Punjab could say that his electricity bill was zero. Even today ordinary household bills are coming in at Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, but the ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ is making fun of the people by lying,”.

Referring to Mohalla clinics, Kejriwal said, “In the second guarantee on health, I promised to set up 16,000 Mohalla Clinics in Punjab. ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ said that he (Channi) would also set up Mohalla clinics. Not a single Mohalla clinic has been set up in the last two months; while building a Mohalla Clinic takes only 10 days and Rs 20 lakhs. . He could not make it because he is a Nakli Kejriwal.”

Referring to another imitation, the Delhi CM said he (Kejriwal) had a conversation program with the auto-rickshaw drivers of Ludhiana this evening. “The ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ came to know about this as the meeting was scheduled 10 days ago. The ‘Nakli Kejriwal’ reached the auto-rickshaw owners’ office this (Monday) morning. Still, I think fear is good. He may do something out of fear of the real Kejriwal, but he cannot do, because he is Nakli,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further said former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh had also imitated the Delhi government and declared free bus service for women but it was incomplete because Captain had provided free travel to women only in government buses.