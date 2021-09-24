Channi curtails his security cover to end VIP culture in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Wednesday, said he is curtailing his security cover in a bid to end VIP culture in state.

Asserting that he is a common man and brother of every Punjabi, the CM said he has set the wheels in motion to end the VIP culture in government functioning thereby facilitating the common masses.

The CM, during his address at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University at Kapurthala, said he was surprised to learn that after assuming charge of my CM office suddenly he has 1000 security personnel to guard him.

“I am one of you and I don’t need an army of 1000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren”, said Channi while announcing to curtail his own security cover.

Terming that it is sheer wastage of government resources, the CM said that this cannot be allowed as what harm my own Punjabis will do to him as he too is a common man like them.

Channi said overruling the rationale given by intelligence agencies regarding threat to his life, he has asked the police to reduce his security.

The CM also quipped that he was surprised to learn that being the head of state he is also entitled for car as big as room for comfortable travel.

However, the CM said what peeved him was that Rs Two Crore was spent from tax payer’s money to purchase this car. Channi said that this luxury is unwarranted and undesirable as these funds could have been well utilised for the welfare of the public especially those from weaker and underprivileged sections.

Channi said he is votary of simple living and high thinking, so this VIP culture has to go at all cost. “I am not fond of luxurious lifestyle,” he said. Channi said he is there to serve the Punjabis and has also asked the officers to ensure a reduction in vehicles constituting his cavalcade.

Channi also said that he is not a VIP rather a normal Punjabi and anyone can call him anytime on his phone as he is available for serving the people 24X7.